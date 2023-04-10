M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 3,563 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 231,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,563 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HIW. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 4,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 409.7% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $23.25 on Monday. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $45.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on HIW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Highwoods Properties from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Highwoods Properties

In other Highwoods Properties news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,050.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,679,476.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of rental office properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P.

