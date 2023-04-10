M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 44,710 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 44,710 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in General Electric by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in General Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.36.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE opened at $93.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $81.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $97.87.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Electric will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Stories

