M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 4,531 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,531 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Xylem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.0 %

XYL stock opened at $100.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.08 and a 1-year high of $118.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.99.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. Xylem’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,822.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

