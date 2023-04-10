M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,227 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,400 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,227 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $6,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $1,340,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.1 %

Credicorp Company Profile

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $129.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.44 and its 200 day moving average is $137.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $162.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.93.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.