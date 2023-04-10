M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $2.83 Million Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,375,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,872,000 after acquiring an additional 67,722 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,225,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,488,000 after buying an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 875,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,586,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,307,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 670,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,143,000 after buying an additional 25,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $305.96 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $337.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.01.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 27.08%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,189 shares in the company, valued at $98,740,269.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KNSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.