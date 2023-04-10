M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 128,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 39.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $24.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $28.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 89.75%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLMN. StockNews.com started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

