M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 132,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNM. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the third quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 33.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Core & Main in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Core & Main from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Core & Main from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Core & Main from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Core & Main Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNM opened at $22.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.80. Core & Main, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.46 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Core & Main had a return on equity of 20.64% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,789.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Core & Main news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 24,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $571,230.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,789.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 6,411 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $147,837.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,895.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,903. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

