M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 82,216 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $424,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 133,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.90.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $60.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $89.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average of $60.52.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 26.24%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

