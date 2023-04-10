M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,542 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 132.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Organon & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.20.

Organon & Co. stock opened at $23.95 on Monday. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.09.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 118.21%. Organon & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Organon & Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

