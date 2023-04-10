MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,744,000 after buying an additional 1,012,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

MBB stock opened at $95.49 on Monday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $100.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $3.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

