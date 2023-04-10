MGO One Seven LLC Acquires New Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.19 and a 52 week high of $81.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

