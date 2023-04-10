MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 6,605 Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 395.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 464,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 370,609 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 113.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PECO stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.55. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PECO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.60.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

