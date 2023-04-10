MGO One Seven LLC Acquires Shares of 9,185 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.66 and a 200-day moving average of $23.46. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $22.74 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

