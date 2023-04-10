MGO One Seven LLC Buys 1,384 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 14.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 17.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 694,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Plains GP by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 24,705 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 41,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.72. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.39 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2675 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Plains GP from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

