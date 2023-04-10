MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its position in shares of Corning by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Corning by 0.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GLW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

