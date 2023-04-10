MGO One Seven LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,686 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IYJ stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day moving average is $96.51.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

