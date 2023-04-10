MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 5,096 Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Exelon by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Exelon by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $43.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.49.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. Exelon’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 65.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.36.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.