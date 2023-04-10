MGO One Seven LLC Buys Shares of 8,819 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 31,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 58,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR opened at $24.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

