MGO One Seven LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in Marathon Oil by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 36,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Marathon Oil by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,690,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,761,000 after buying an additional 1,414,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO opened at $25.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

