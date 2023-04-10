MGO One Seven LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,781 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 14,743 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLF. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at $65,050,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,225,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after buying an additional 3,295,448 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after buying an additional 2,276,018 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 176.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,006,668 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $96,845,000 after buying an additional 1,920,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,466.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas C. Taylor sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,469 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,466.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLF shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.11.

NYSE CLF opened at $17.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $32.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

