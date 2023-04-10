MGO One Seven LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.7% of MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the third quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.64.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $468.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

