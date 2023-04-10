MGO One Seven LLC Invests $201,000 in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHH. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 3,113.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 753,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,830,000 after buying an additional 729,673 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after purchasing an additional 592,654 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 116.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,006,000 after buying an additional 337,252 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 604.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 364,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,947,000 after buying an additional 312,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 44.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 627,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,718,000 after acquiring an additional 191,738 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In other Choice Hotels International news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at $43,793,445.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Jews sold 2,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.46, for a total transaction of $264,484.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,049.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHH opened at $118.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.15 and a 12 month high of $150.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.93.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $362.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $107.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

