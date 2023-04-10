MGO One Seven LLC Invests $208,000 in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Power Integrations by 0.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $99,027.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,344 shares in the company, valued at $7,123,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.16 and a 1 year high of $91.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.69.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

