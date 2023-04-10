MGO One Seven LLC Invests $212,000 in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 281.8% in the 4th quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 17,971,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $631,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,264,687 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after buying an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in GSK by 14.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,175,000 after buying an additional 1,023,306 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in GSK by 351.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 7,137,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,059,000 after buying an additional 5,556,832 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of GSK by 1,007.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,511,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,104,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GSK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,576.88.

GSK Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 36.37%. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

