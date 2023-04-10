MGO One Seven LLC Invests $218,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Charter Communications by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR opened at $350.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $297.66 and a 1 year high of $572.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $368.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.92.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $405.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

