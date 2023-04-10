MGO One Seven LLC Invests $218,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 72.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Charter Communications by 292.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.77.

CHTR stock opened at $350.27 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $572.08. The company has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $368.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Charter Communications news, Director Steven A. Miron bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,525,642.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

