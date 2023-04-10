MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,117,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 84,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 107,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,434,000 after buying an additional 9,152 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $144.34. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,965,041.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

