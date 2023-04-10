MGO One Seven LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBAGet Rating) (TSE:PPL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after buying an additional 641,772 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,155,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $308,147,000 after purchasing an additional 42,367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,065,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,507 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

NYSE:PBA opened at $32.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.35%.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

