MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:CHH opened at $118.85 on Monday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.15 and a 12-month high of $150.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Choice Hotels International Increases Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 99.85%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Choice Hotels International’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHH. Robert W. Baird upgraded Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.05, for a total transaction of $211,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,313.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 65,263 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $7,835,475.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,793,445.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,521 shares of company stock worth $10,955,487. Corporate insiders own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

Further Reading

