MGO One Seven LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,698 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,383,523 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,462,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,290 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,366,658 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $526,047,000 after buying an additional 622,878 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Halliburton by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,951,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after buying an additional 998,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700,760 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $238,833,000 after buying an additional 81,880 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,746,026 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $215,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,360 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,894.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.79, for a total transaction of $107,409.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,856 shares in the company, valued at $459,894.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $182,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 245,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,468,140.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,557 shares of company stock worth $471,939 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton stock opened at $32.71 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $23.30 and a 12 month high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.62. The company has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.11.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.99%.

HAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC increased their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.12.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

