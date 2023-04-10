MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,204,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. WealthOne LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYJ stock opened at $97.29 on Monday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $123.05 and a 52 week high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.