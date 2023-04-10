MGO One Seven LLC Purchases New Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chemed in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Chemed by 2,283.3% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Down 0.2 %

CHE stock opened at $548.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $517.87 and a 200 day moving average of $497.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $553.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 41.54% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 20.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on CHE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total transaction of $1,014,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares in the company, valued at $61,696,707.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $4,686,450 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

