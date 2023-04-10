MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 2,900 Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,957,128.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total transaction of $787,644.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,957,128.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock worth $4,849,258. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of POWI opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.69. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.16 and a 52 week high of $91.98.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $124.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

