MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 8,819 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 114.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 716.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $24.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.46.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

