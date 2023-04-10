MGO One Seven LLC Purchases Shares of 9,185 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 349.2% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 130.8% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.46.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2026. BSMQ was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

