MGO One Seven LLC Reduces Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,565 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRO. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth $35,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 0.7 %

Marathon Oil stock opened at $25.52 on Monday. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $33.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

