MGO One Seven LLC Sells 1,992 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

MGO One Seven LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.1% of MGO One Seven LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the third quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 21,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 14,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $127.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $373.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 10,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total value of $1,450,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,136 shares in the company, valued at $76,336,839.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Stories

