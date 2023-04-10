MGO One Seven LLC Takes $184,000 Position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PHB opened at $17.50 on Monday. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $18.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (PHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI Bonds US High Yield 1-10 index. The fund tracks a fundamental-weighted index of high-yield US corporate bonds that must be rated between B3\u002FB- and Ba1\u002FBB+. PHB was launched on Nov 15, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.