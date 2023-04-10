MGO One Seven LLC Takes $204,000 Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,933 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DSGX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6,573.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 58.9% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.31. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.19 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.54 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.