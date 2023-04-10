MGO One Seven LLC Takes Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in GSK during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GSK by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

GSK Price Performance

GSK opened at $38.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

GSK Cuts Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.77) to GBX 1,400 ($17.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on GSK in a research report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.62) to GBX 1,730 ($21.49) in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

