MGO One Seven LLC Trims Stock Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) by 77.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,260 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Graco were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Graco in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 2,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Graco by 76.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 85.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Graco from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.
NYSE GGG opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $56.48 and a one year high of $73.10.
Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Graco had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $555.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Process, and Contractor. The Industrial segment markets equipment and pre-engineered packages for moving and applying paints, coatings, sealants, adhesives, and other fluids.
