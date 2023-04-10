Miller Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Miller Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,897.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,050 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 10.1% of Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $699,000. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 652,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,926,000 after buying an additional 35,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 219.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 50,570 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after buying an additional 34,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.90 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $137.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.49 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,970 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 11,313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,131,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

