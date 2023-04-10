Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,734 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $285.57 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.78 and a fifty-two week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $282.23 and its 200-day moving average is $313.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $356.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

