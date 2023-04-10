Monarch Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Monarch Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $167.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $319.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.93. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $132.54 and a 52-week high of $189.68.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,343,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.76.

About Chevron

Get Rating

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

