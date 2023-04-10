Monument Capital Management Boosts Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Monument Capital Management raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.4% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 26,657.7% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 3,567,063 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $341,915,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $312.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.89.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $288.61 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 4,929.40%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.12%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

