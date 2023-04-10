Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,940 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Down 1.4 %

Moody’s stock opened at $298.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $300.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $230.16 and a 52 week high of $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. Moody’s’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 41.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.10, for a total value of $837,227.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,381.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.