National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 1,107 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPWR. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter worth $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 76 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $473.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 24.39%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $542.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total value of $271,696.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,158,409.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 1,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $793,410.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 273,537 shares in the company, valued at $144,974,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,685 shares of company stock valued at $45,314,643. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

