National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 2,594 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,704,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616,513 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 3.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,165,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,119,000 after buying an additional 324,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 39.0% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 8,772,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,057,000 after buying an additional 2,461,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Baker Hughes Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BKR. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. HSBC boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $33.30 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $28.51 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.03 and its 200 day moving average is $28.57. The firm has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.46.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

About Baker Hughes

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.