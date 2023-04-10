National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 35,194 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 1,869.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,194 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olin

In related news, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.65. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. Olin’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Olin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. StockNews.com cut Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About Olin

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

