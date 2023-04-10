National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.29.

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $151.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $923.74 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.